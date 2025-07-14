Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana gas prices rise 1¢ per gallon

Gas prices have risen over the last week in the Treasure State.
Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the last week in the Treasure State.

Gasbuddy.com reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Montana on Monday, July 14, was $3.27, marking a rise of 1¢.

Prices in Montana are 6.3¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The lowest price in Montana as of Sunday was $2.87 per gallon, while the highest was $4.33 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.11 per gallon.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader