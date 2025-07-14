Montana gas prices rise 1¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the last week in the Treasure State.

Gasbuddy.com reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Montana on Monday, July 14, was $3.27, marking a rise of 1¢.

Prices in Montana are 6.3¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The lowest price in Montana as of Sunday was $2.87 per gallon, while the highest was $4.33 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.11 per gallon.