Montana History Teacher of the Year honored at State Capitol

HELENA — Darla Stone, a fourth-grade teacher at Beartooth Elementary School in her hometown of Billings, was recognized Friday at the State Capitol as the 2025 Centennial Bell Montana History Teacher of the Year.

“Students are naturally curious. They ask the big questions, notice details that adults sometimes overlook. It's the perfect age to discover Montana's past together," said Stone.

Stone was recognized for her commitment to incorporating Indian Education for All (IEFA) into her daily instruction, and her contributions to her community, profession, peers, and students led to the committee’s decision.

“Mrs. Stone’s approach to teaching makes history not only accessible, but inspiring for her students,” said Beartooth Elementary Principal Travis Niemeyer in a nominating letter. “She ensures her students see the connections between the past and the present, and between their own lives and the stories of Montana’s indigenous peoples.”

The History Teacher of the Year award is celebrated on Statehood Day at the Capitol. Since Statehood Day is on a weekend this year, the celebration was held on Friday. For the event, students recited the Montana Constitution preamble, performed a song, and talked about how much Stone deserved the award.

Stone received $4,250 from event sponsors Montana Television Network, the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers, and the Virginia City Preservation Alliance.

The money can be used for classroom materials, guest speakers, field trips, and anything else that enhances student learning. Other project supporters include the Montana Historical Society and the 1889 Coffeehouse in Helena.

As with years past, the celebration ended with Stone and her students ringing the statehood bell.

Stone was unanimously chosen by the nominating committee to be this year’s recipient.

Beyond the classroom, Stone has worked extensively with the Billings Public Schools Indigenous Education Department, has presented at the Office of Public Instruction’s Best Practices Conference, and advises the Billings Student Tribal Council, where she frequently collaborates with experts and tribal representatives to bring authentic perspectives into the classroom.

Friday was the 36th annual Montana Statehood Centennial Bell award ceremony. The award was established in 1989 by Montana Historical Society trustee Norma Ashby-Smith to honor the centennial of Montana statehood.

The program was established in 1990 to perpetuate the awareness of Montana’s birthday. On even-numbered years, a Montana history teacher at the 7th-12th grade level is chosen, and on odd years, a Montana History teacher at the 4th-6th grade level is chosen.