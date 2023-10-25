Montana hunters await animal migrations from higher elevations

BOZEMAN — Estimates say there are more than 150,000 elk in Montana, about 300,000 mule deer, and about 206,000 whitetail deer.

That is all good news with the general hunting season just underway — unless, of course, you can't find any of them. Many are up high but as the weather changes, they will move. When that will happen — well, there is no magic answer.

“There's no one week or date or time period when wildlife decide to migrate, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen. "Again, it's just driven primarily by weather because as forage becomes unavailable at higher elevations, because of accumulating snow, that's when wildlife will move down to other areas, usually down in lower elevations to find food and that triggers a migration.”

Montana's five-week general hunting season helps with hunter success; add in an extended archery season and some later hunt options in some areas, and most years hunters can cross paths with big game. For hunters in other parts of the country, that may not be possible.

“Really that spans, you know, that entire season when migrations can occur. And so that gives hunters plentiful opportunities for success in comparison to some other states where hunting seasons are much more condensed and those opportunities may or may not come together,” said Jacobsen.

“So again, in Montana we have to be a little bit patient sometimes and look for those opportunities as they come up,” he added.

There's still time — the general hunting season runs until the Sunday after Thanksgiving this year.