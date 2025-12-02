Montana lights up State Capitol Christmas tree

HELENA — Monday at the Montana State Capitol, leaders marked the start of the holiday season by lighting the Capitol Christmas tree.

“It’s terrific to bring a little Christmas cheer into the Capitol,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte led a crowd of onlookers in a countdown before officially lighting up the 29-foot Douglas fir. The Carroll College Choirs were on hand to sing Christmas carols.

Jonathon Ambarian The Carroll College Choirs sang Christmas carols at the lighting ceremony for Montana's State Capitol Christmas tree, Dec. 1, 2025.

The tree was cut down last week, on U.S. Forest Service land near Seeley Lake. Over the weekend, crews from the Montana Department of Administration General Services Division placed the 450-pound tree in the Capitol rotunda and decorated it with more than 3,600 lights and 950 ornaments.

Gianforte said the annual tree lighting is one of his favorite events to take part in as governor.

“The tree brightens the Capitol; it fills up the entire rotunda,” he said. “I want to invite all Montanans – it's going to be on display for the entire month of December; come and see your tree in your house.”

Jonathon Ambarian On Dec. 1, 2025, Montana leaders were on hand to light up the State Capitol Christmas tree, a 29-foot Douglas fir cut down near Seeley Lake.

Monday also kicked off Gianforte’s annual “12 Days of Giving” campaign, where he highlights volunteers and charitable organizations around the state. First on the list this year was the Helena-area U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, and he and First Lady Susan Gianforte dropped off donations.

“This is what Montanans do,” Gianforte said. “Not only is it the season to celebrate, it’s also a season to remember those in our communities that may have needs.”