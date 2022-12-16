Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana Lottery announces winning ticket for $25K 'early bird' prize

Montana Millionaire red bg
MTN News
Montana Millionaire red bg
The winning ticket number in Friday's drawing for a $25,000 prize is 269399
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 15:40:23-05

GREAT FALLS - The Montana Lottery conducted an "early bird" drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday for a big prize in its annual Montana Millionaire event.

The Montana Lottery hosts two such "early bird" drawings each year ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

The winning ticket number in Friday's drawing for a $25,000 prize is 269399. There is no word yet on where the winning ticket was sold.

The $100,000 drawing was on November 25; the winning ticket for that prize was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.

There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023; the exact date has not yet been determined.

The 280,000 tickets for this year's event — priced at $20 each — went on sale Nov. 1 at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:

  • 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
  • 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
  • 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
  • 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
  • 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
  • 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
  • 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
  • 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
  • 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
  • 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
  • 2010: William Morse, Billings
  • 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
  • 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
  • 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App