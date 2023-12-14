Watch Now
Montana man killed in rollover crash near Laurel

Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 14, 2023
LAUREL — A 19-year-old Laurel man was killed early on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. at Buffalo Trail Road and Canyon Creek Road north of Laurel.

The man was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck when it drifted off the roadway, MHP states in a fatality report.

The driver, whose name has not been released, overcorrected and the truck went off the road and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seabelt and suffered fatal injuries, the report states.

