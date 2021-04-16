Montana March jobless rate falls to 3.8%

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, marking the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.

Payroll employment saw growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the manufacturing, education, and health sectors each added 800 jobs.

Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March.

The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012.

Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase.

The lowest jobless rate was seen at 2.1% in Daniels and McCone counties. Big Horn and Glacier counties had the highest unemployment rates at 9.0%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Daniels 2.1 -1.3 884 9 2 McCone 2.1 -0.2 950 29 3 Liberty 2.6 -0.7 978 21 4 Petroleum 2.6 -1.8 260 -2 5 Garfield 2.9 -0.7 728 -5 6 Gallatin 3 0.1 67552 224 7 Carter 3.1 0 632 -16 8 Sweet Grass 3.3 -0.2 1806 57 9 Toole 3.3 -0.6 2041 43 10 Fallon 3.4 0.8 1577 -64 11 Judith Basin 3.4 -1.3 939 -37 12 Meagher 3.4 -0.2 971 6 13 Powder River 3.4 -0.3 969 34 14 Beaverhead 3.5 -0.4 4850 -35 15 Chouteau 3.5 -0.2 2376 -55 16 Powell 3.6 -1.9 2789 96 17 Hill 3.7 -0.5 7190 -102 18 Stillwater 3.7 -0.1 5098 -48 19 Dawson 3.8 0.3 4403 -39 20 Lewis and Clark 3.8 -0.1 35029 332 21 Pondera 3.8 -0.4 2582 11 22 Golden Valley 3.9 -1.2 347 -5 23 Madison 3.9 -0.3 4985 -59 24 Deer Lodge 4.1 -0.5 4783 -10 25 Jefferson 4.1 -0.6 5556 51 26 Yellowstone 4.1 0 77299 -2317 27 Treasure 4.2 1.6 339 0 28 Valley 4.2 -0.1 3843 -14 29 Wibaux 4.2 0.2 431 -6 30 Custer 4.3 0.1 5940 -49 31 Teton 4.3 -0.1 2648 -15 32 Cascade 4.3 0.1 35264 -1262 33 Carbon 4.4 -0.6 5182 -127 34 Sheridan 4.4 1 1727 -19 35 Missoula 4.4 -0.1 59216 -2676 36 Blaine 4.6 -0.6 2182 -27 37 Fergus 4.6 -0.5 5574 92 38 Rosebud 4.6 -0.8 3459 -99 39 Prairie 4.8 -0.5 439 6 40 Ravalli 4.8 -0.7 19774 254 41 Silver Bow 4.9 -0.3 16154 -98 42 Lake 5 -0.7 12964 34 43 Park 5.1 -0.3 8080 -202 44 Richland 5.2 1.5 5425 -213 45 Roosevelt 5.3 -0.3 4174 -39 46 Broadwater 5.4 -0.1 2457 -7 47 Musselshell 5.4 -0.1 2195 -24 48 Phillips 5.5 0.7 1802 -9 49 Flathead 5.6 -1.3 45533 210 50 Granite 5.7 -2.5 1515 -55 51 Sanders 6.4 -1.8 4703 25 52 Wheatland 6.9 1.2 710 -7 53 Mineral 7.1 -5.2 1549 13 54 Lincoln 8.4 -3.6 7129 -95 55 Big Horn 9 0.8 4424 -137 56 Glacier 9 -0.1 4623 -451