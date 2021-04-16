Watch
Montana March jobless rate falls to 3.8%

Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:37:21-04

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, marking the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.

Payroll employment saw growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the manufacturing, education, and health sectors each added 800 jobs.

Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March.

The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012.

Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase.

The lowest jobless rate was seen at 2.1% in Daniels and McCone counties. Big Horn and Glacier counties had the highest unemployment rates at 9.0%.

RankCountyCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1Daniels2.1-1.38849
2McCone2.1-0.295029
3Liberty2.6-0.797821
4Petroleum2.6-1.8260-2
5Garfield2.9-0.7728-5
6Gallatin30.167552224
7Carter3.10632-16
8Sweet Grass3.3-0.2180657
9Toole3.3-0.6204143
10Fallon3.40.81577-64
11Judith Basin3.4-1.3939-37
12Meagher3.4-0.29716
13Powder River3.4-0.396934
14Beaverhead3.5-0.44850-35
15Chouteau3.5-0.22376-55
16Powell3.6-1.9278996
17Hill3.7-0.57190-102
18Stillwater3.7-0.15098-48
19Dawson3.80.34403-39
20Lewis and Clark3.8-0.135029332
21Pondera3.8-0.4258211
22Golden Valley3.9-1.2347-5
23Madison3.9-0.34985-59
24Deer Lodge4.1-0.54783-10
25Jefferson4.1-0.6555651
26Yellowstone4.1077299-2317
27Treasure4.21.63390
28Valley4.2-0.13843-14
29Wibaux4.20.2431-6
30Custer4.30.15940-49
31Teton4.3-0.12648-15
32Cascade4.30.135264-1262
33Carbon4.4-0.65182-127
34Sheridan4.411727-19
35Missoula4.4-0.159216-2676
36Blaine4.6-0.62182-27
37Fergus4.6-0.5557492
38Rosebud4.6-0.83459-99
39Prairie4.8-0.54396
40Ravalli4.8-0.719774254
41Silver Bow4.9-0.316154-98
42Lake5-0.71296434
43Park5.1-0.38080-202
44Richland5.21.55425-213
45Roosevelt5.3-0.34174-39
46Broadwater5.4-0.12457-7
47Musselshell5.4-0.12195-24
48Phillips5.50.71802-9
49Flathead5.6-1.345533210
50Granite5.7-2.51515-55
51Sanders6.4-1.8470325
52Wheatland6.91.2710-7
53Mineral7.1-5.2154913
54Lincoln8.4-3.67129-95
55Big Horn90.84424-137
56Glacier9-0.14623-451

RankAreaCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1Flathead5.3-0.81268420
2Fort Peck6.8-0.33755-32
3Fort Belknap11-0.6718-9
4Rocky Boy's11.8-1.11040-18
5Northern Cheyenne12.1-1.11217-37
6Blackfeet12.3-0.13293-300
7Crow13.312259-69

