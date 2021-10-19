Montana Millionaire announces 2 grand prizes for 2021

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery announced this week that the annual Montana Millionaire event will feature two million-dollar prizes this year.

The agency announced: "That's right: We're giving away TWO one-million-dollar prizes this year. We're also giving away more INSTANT $100 and $500 winners! But don't worry: What you love most about Montana Millionaire hasn't changed a bit. This game still has our best odds of winning a million dollars! Only now, you've got two chances instead of one!"

Tickets are $20 each, and go on sale on November 1; there will be 250,000 tickets sold this year. They can be bought at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Last year, there were 180,000 tickets, and they sold out on November 23.

Previous drawings also awarded several prizes in the amounts of $250,000, $100,000, $25,000, and $10,000; the Montana Lottery has not yet announced how many of each will be awarded this year.

There are also instant winner prizes of $500 and $100.

The Montana Lottery said the drawing date for the big prizes hasn't been determined yet - that depends on how soon all of the tickets are sold.

If the game sells out, they will conduct the drawing before December 25. If the tickets are not all sold, the drawing will be held on January 1, 2022.

Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings