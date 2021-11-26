Montana Millionare: 'Early bird' ticket worth $25K announced

GREAT FALLS — If you bought ticket number 200154 in the Montana Millionaire raffle, it's a good day - that was the number drawn for Friday's "early bird" drawing, and it is worth $25,000.
The Montana Lottery drew the winning number on Friday morning; there is no word yet on where the winning ticket was sold.
There will be one more "early bird" drawing worth $15,000 on Friday, Nov. 26. The grand prize drawing will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days. Sales started on Nov. 1 and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Nov. 6.
Tickets were $20 each and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. Last year, there were 180,000 tickets available, and they sold out on November 23.
The biggest change from years past: this year, the annual event will feature two $1million grand prizes.
Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings