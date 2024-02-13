Montana Motor Vehicle Division: New driver's license process can be done in under 10 minutes

HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has been working to streamline and improve the way residents renew or change their driver’s licenses.

“Best DMV experience I've ever experienced. I was in and out in five minutes. Quick, easy, people are so friendly,” says MVD administrator Laurie Bakri.

Bakri says new users are praising the implementation of Phase 2 of the new Credentialing and Registration System (CARS).

Bakri tells MTN that people used to wait up to three months to get an appointment.

Phase 2 now allows folks to begin the process for license renewals, replacements, and reinstatement fees from home online.

Once you get to your appointment, everything happens at one desk, saving both time and energy.

Wait times have significantly decreased, according to the department.

Statewide, over 23,000 customers have completed online transactions.

Over 53,000 customers have been helped through appointments and over 17,000 through walk-in appointments.

“It used to take 22 to 25 minutes to complete a transaction. We're now under seven minutes,” says Bakri.

The amount of time people spend in the waiting room is less, allowing them to get back to the important things in life.

“What it does is provide you the ability to do your business quickly and efficiently so you can go back to your other business,” says Bakri.

Helena area MVD manager Curtis Robbins — who works behind the desk assisting patrons — says that not only do he and his coworkers love the new system, but so does the public.

“I don't know how many times I've heard this was a quick and painless process. And they almost sound surprised by it. So, just that turnaround is awesome,” says Robbins.

Up next is Phase 3, which will address vehicle services such as title and registration. It is expected to roll out in March of 2025.