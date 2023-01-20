Montana personal trainer and dietitian offer fitness tips

GREAT FALLS - Local gyms tend to see influxes in newcomers and returners looking to kickstart the year by achieving an active lifestyle when the calendar turns to January.

However, that motivation can deteriorate as time goes on, leading to some potential doubt, and a plan that gets thrown away.

We checked in with a couple of health specialists on some basic tips to keep in mind if you are, or are soon to be on your fitness journey

Jamie Brook — a personal trainer and health coach at The Peak in Great Falls — recommends a total of 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity workouts for the average person.

"That 150 minutes doesn’t have to be every day," she said. "You can break that up into 30 minutes, five days a week, or an hour. Sure, you can do it all at once, but it’s best to get it throughout the week.”

While there are various forms of exercises, ranging from weight training to cardio, Brook said it's important to keep a balance.

“Movement is the most important thing," she said. "You don’t have to be going to the gym every day. Just get yourself up, get yourself going, think about the clichés. Take the stairs instead of the elevators, park far away in the parking lot. Just get yourself up and moving, that’s most important.”

Brook added that in order to achieve results, the most important factor to keep in mind is rest.

"Rest is so important," she noted. "We have to let our muscles rebuild. When we're working out, we're breaking down our muscles. There are little tissue fibers that we are breaking down. When we're resting, is when we are rebuilding those muscles. That's actually when you are gaining all that muscle."

Brook continued, "we don't want to come to the gym every single day for five months, and you are totally burned out, and never want to come again. It's important to take a day or two to rest in between your workouts. If you're feeling super sore, get your stretch in. Just get movement. You don't have to go hard 24/7."

As essential as exercising itself is, you've likely heard the phrase, 'you can't out-train a bad diet.'

"if you are eating a lot of processed, fat foods, your body can't keep up with that, so you are going to put weight on. That's where putting in fruits and vegetables really helps," Cascade City-County Health Department Dietitian, Mattie Paddock stated. "You are going to feel fuller with fresh fruits and vegetables. Your body takes longer to process them, so you feel fuller longer. Then, you aren't going to be out searching for other foods."

Paddock also noted the importance of reading food labels, particularly when it comes to sugar. She said it is important to observe the total amount of sugars, versus the 'added sugars.'

"A lot of diced tomatoes add sugar to help hold the shape when they process it. You are better off buying whole tomatoes in the can and cutting them up yourself," Paddock said.

When asked how many meals someone should eat in a day, Paddock said it's dependent on the person. However, she noted that eating less and less can potentially have its risks.

"Yes, you are going to lose weight, but you have to look at what you’re doing for your health, and can you maintain that," she explained.