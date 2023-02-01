Montana principal earns national award

GREAT FALLS - The School Administrators of Montana (SAM) awarded Kim Marzolf, with the National Distinguished Principal of the Year Award.

After over 20 years in education, the announcement was a complete shock.

“I was very surprised. There’s a lot of very deserving principals out there for the award," Marzolf said.

Beginning her career as a coach, she made the transition to teaching with no problem at all.

“I love the students; I love the staff. They're a very family-oriented community," Marzolf said. "It probably starts with the community that comes from outside our building with the parents.”

Bonner Elementary School and SAM president Shelley Andres said, "she really stands out when you think about someone who is a good example of dedicated and a principal that's making a difference in her community.” Andres said.

Marzolf says rapport with the students and staff makes her valuable.

“I'm very fortunate to have a group of strong teachers that were at Loy with me and then that are here at Morningside. There's a great support group when you come into a building and you're new, and if you reach out and ask those people what's successful, how can we be better?”

Marzolf and her family will travel to Washington D.C. for an award ceremony to accept her prize, "when you work with good people, it's easy to do good things.”

All of which are providing a better opportunity for the next generation.