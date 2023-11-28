Montana program spreads holiday cheer to those who need it most

BOZEMAN — It’s the season of giving and spending time with loved ones, but not everyone has someone to share the holidays with.

“It really is a gift to be able to help someone, especially an elderly person who we owe so much to,” said Ruthann Marchi.

Ruth Ann Marchi and Norma Shirley with Home Instead, are making a difference in many people’s lives this holiday season with a project called Be a Santa to a Senior.

Be a Santa to a Senior encourages residents in Gallatin Valley to share joy during the holidays by giving a gift to older adults in the community.

MTN News Norma Shirley and Ruth Ann Marchi adorn the "Be a Santa to a Senior" tree with gift request ornaments.

“We’ve identified that there are many seniors who are alone and during the holidays. That’s a very sad thing,” said Marchi.

But Home Instead is making a difference. For 11 years now, the senior home care organization has helped deliver just under 7,000 gifts.

“And that doesn’t include the total for this year,” said Shirley.

This year, they’re looking to collect over 300 gifts. To participate, all you have to do is look for the Christmas trees displayed at grocery stores in the area.

Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display.

Shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available until Dec. 4.

The trees can be found in Bozeman at Rosauers and at the Town and Country in Belgrade.