Montana residents capture amazing Northern Lights display

The Northern Lights put on an amazing show over our region late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Some people captured some beautiful photographs of the display. Thank you to everyone who submitted photos. Submitted by Julie Entenmann Northern Lights over Red Lodge Submitted by Jim Werth Northern Lights from Shepherd Submitted by Michelle Perlick Northern Lights outside Park City Submitted by Carla Meyer Northern Lights over Forsyth Alex Urbanski, submitted by Steve Urbanski Northern Lights over Molt Submitted by Robin Hamm Northern Lights over the Billings Heights Submitted by Emily Erger Northern Lights over Acton Submitted by Becky Davis Northern Lights over Miles City Submitted by Alexander Dusatko Northern Lights over Miles City Submitted by Sarah Sleaford Northern Lights over Rosebud Teresa Swarthout, submitted by Jared Swarthout Northern lights over Fallon Submitted by Sarah Baker Northern Lights over Columbus Submitted by Cyle L Oldelk Northern Lights over St. Xavier Submitted by Elizabeth Fischer Northern Lights over Lockwood Submitted by Jaime Lantis-Goerndt Northern Lights over Baker Submitted by Kim Yeager-Little Northern Lights between Huntley and Ballantine Submitted by Janet Baniewich The Northern Lights west of Billings