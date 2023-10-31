Montana State Climate Solutions Group hosts second annual Climate Week

BOZEMAN — This week at Montana State University, the Climate Solutions Group will be holding its second annual climate week.

Faculty, students, and citizens will come together all week to promote non-partisan learning and engagement around climate change impacts and solutions.

The group will hold talks, show films, and host musical performances, free to the public.

The group says it hopes to encourage the university to adopt de-carbonizing policies and strategies.

“It's basically to create climate awareness and literacy around campus. It's an issue that isn't talked about as much as you think,” said MSU student Hayden Moran.

“And it doesn't matter in what capacity they think about it, as long as we're putting it out there, we're saying this is the information, this is the science. What are we going to do as a generation?” added MSU student Kaelyn Karoeger.

MSU student Jackson Mundell explained the way climate change could affect Bozeman specifically: “In Bozeman, it can be through the skiing. Through Hoot Owl restrictions on the river. It can be through wildfire smoke”.

“A huge step that's going to need to happen for climate action is deconstructing the polarization of the issue that's become pretty unfortunate and sort of distracts from actually taking actionable steps to combat the issue,” said Moran.

“Climate change is the issue of our time and as students, we need to be leaders,” added Mundell.