Montana State fraternity set to serve up good music and rocky mountain oysters at 'Testy Fest'

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity is getting ballsy with their upcoming testicle festival.

“Being able to help out with it, being able to go to it, being able to watch some good music for not that much money, especially when you know it's all going to a really good cause,” said Jack Yore, a senior AGR member.

It’s time for the AGR fraternity’s annual Testy Fest, a country music concert that serves rocky mountain oysters as their main event snack.

“We’re frying rocky mountain oysters, also known as calf fries, or just calf nuts,” said Yore, a senior member of AGR who took us through the cooking process of the oysters.

“Kinda coat it a little bit, put it back in the egg wash again, coat it some more, then from there that’s kinda how you do the coating stuff and then we’ll get frying here,” said Yore.

Yore and all of AGR are grateful for the Bozeman community and their involvement in the event.

“We get that it’s tough to pay or want to pay for a concert sometimes and we wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone that is participating,” he said.

Testy Fest is more than just a concert; all proceeds go to various charities that support veterans, youth, and agriculture across Montana.

“It’s going to be a really fun event, and we’re just looking to donate the most amount of money possible and help support the organizations that in turn support our community here in Bozeman,” said Avery Kenny, AGR philanthropy chair.

And for those not a fan of rocky mountain oysters?

“If you don’t want to try the rocky mountain oysters then no worries about that. If you want to come for the concert, that’s what we’re here for,” said Kenny.

Testy Fest is happening Friday, September 13 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

“It’s a very good amount of people, a lot of bull testicles,” said Jack.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Testy Fest web page.