Montana summer camp stays safe during hot days

GREAT FALLS — Even with the very hot temperatures, the Bobcat Collective is keeping their Kids Camp going in Great Falls, making sure everyone is having fun while staying safe.

“Today, we're just out here having fun, spreading positivity through the kids,” said Danny Uluilakepa, a linebacker for the Montana State University Bobcats. “We invited all the kids to come have a good time, learn some drills, interact with the players.”

However, with temperatures reaching into the 90s and possibly into the 100s this week, many may wonder if a sports camp is safe.

“It's definitely not bad to be outside,” said Dillon Belz, a Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner, “Just take more breaks more often.”

The best way to be prepared is to wear light clothes, apply sunscreen, and stay hydrated throughout the day, not just when exposed to the heat.

Although kids can be at a higher risk of heat exhaustion, the Bobcat Collective is making sure to stay well on top of it.

“We get heats like this during…camp,” Uluilakepa said, “So just frequent breaks, having a water bottle with you. And we got some water guns at the end. If it gets too hot, we might spray them down.”

The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls also suggests adding a sports drink or Liquid IV to your hydrating regimen throughout the day along with water.

“For athletes, if you're outside working really hard, you're sweating out a lot of the minerals that your body needs to stay hydrated,” Belz said, “To protect your body from the heat.”

Frequent calls for water breaks keep the camp safe and fun, letting the NIL group for the MSU Bobcats give back to the community that gives so much to them.

It's important to remember to take breaks, come inside when necessary, and stay hydrated throughout these hot days.

After the camp, the Bobcat Collective hosted a Happy Hour and Meet and Greet with the players at the Rib and Chop House in downtown Great Falls.