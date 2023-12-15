Watch Now
Montana teacher arrested for alleged alcohol use on job

Lodge Grass High School
Posted at 6:14 PM, Dec 14, 2023
LODGE GRASS — Patricia Real Bird, a teacher and girls basketball coach in the Lodge Grass school district, was arrested on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, amid allegations of drinking alcohol while on the job, according to school officials.

Real Bird could face charges of child endangerment.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating, but it was unclear Thursday if charges had been filed.

Real Bird was in custody Thursday at Rocky Mountain Detention Facility in Hardin.

Real Bird recently took over as the girl's varsity coach after starring as a player for Lodge Grass in the early 1990s.

