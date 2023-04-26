Montana Tech receives largest donation in school's 123-year history

BUTTE — At eight digits long, $31,000,000 is the biggest donation ever given to Montana Tech in its history.

And with the success of the basketball team, recent Goldwater scholarships, and this generous donation, you’ve got to ask if 2023 is turning out to be a banner year for the small Butte university.

“I mean, what are we? We’re in April, I think it’s been a hell of a good year so far, John. It’s been a great year,” said Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook.

There was one word repeated at the announcement of the $31 million donation to Montana Tech: — Transformative.”

Montana Tech Foundation CEO Jaime Heppler put it in simpler terms, "It truly is a big freakin’ day at Montana Tech,” said Heppler.

Montana Tech alum Ryan Lance and his wife Lisa gifted the massive sum to go to educational programs, research, workforce training, and scholarships for Montana students.

The Lance Scholarship will offer Montana students a four-year, $ 4,000-per-year scholarship.

“The scholarship is a gift that will allow Montana students to study, learn and grow with less worry of the financial burdens that come with the cost of a higher education," Associated Students of Montana Tech President Kylie Godfrey said.

The Lances spoke over a video call during the event. Ryan Lance is a 1984 graduate who went on to become CEO of ConocoPhillips.

Montana Tech will rename its School of Mines and Engineering to Lance College of Mines and Engineering.

“With Ryan and Lisa’s gift, we will join the most elite engineering colleges in the country,” said Cook.

The money will also create an endowed Energy Chair to lead Tech in the future of energy, environment, and sustainability projects.