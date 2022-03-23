Montana teen catches new state record Rocky Mountain sculpin

BILLINGS - A 14-year-old Laurel teen is a new state record holder.

Bridger Burroughs caught a 5-inch Rocky Mountain sculpin from the Yellowstone County Canal west of Laurel on March 15.

The newest Montana state record fish weighed in at .063 pounds, beating the old record of just .050 pounds, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a press release.

Burroughs caught the fish on a small plastic worm cast from an Ugly Stick rod. The weight of the fish was verified on a certified scale in Billings and FWP fisheries biologists positively identified the species.

The previous record Rocky Mountain sculpin was caught by Brad Sullivan of Billings from Belt Creek north of Neihart in July 2001.