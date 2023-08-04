Watch Now
Montana teen killed in head-on crash near Manhattan

Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 15:00:15-04

BOZEMAN - A fatal crash occurred on West Dry Creek Road east of Manhattan on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, 17-year-old Delaney Doherty was killed when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line and struck Doherty’s vehicle head-on.

The 20-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital.

Sheriff Springer says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

MTN News has learned that Doherty was a student at Manhattan High School, where she played volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Doherty as a “hard-working kid that was loved by many.”

He goes on to say, “As a father, as a sheriff, and as a community member, my heart goes out the family—it’s heartbreaking.”

