Montana to accept federal funds to feed school-aged children next summer

After not accepting similar funds to feed hungry kids last summer, the state of Montana has changed course, and about 170,000 kids will have a better chance at full stomachs this upcoming summer in the Treasure State.

The Montana Free Press reports Montana is opting to participate in the federal Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT) program beginning in June 2024, after Democrats decried the state’s decision to not accept similar funds this past summer.

The state previously opted not to apply for $10 million through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program in July, with the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) citing a “significant administrative burden for what was meant to be a temporary program,” a spokesperson previously told the Daily Montanan.

But DPHHS announced on Thursday, November 9, 2023, a partnership with the Office of Public Instruction to offer meals to school-aged children in the summer months.

Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, who spoke at a rally on the Capitol urging the state to accept the P-EBT funds over the summer, said in a statement the decision Thursday was long overdue.

“It’s well past time the Governor stood up for hungry kids in our state, especially after rejecting ten million dollars last summer that would have fed 50,000 children in communities all across the state,” Smith said. “Montana Democrats and folks in our communities have urged this administration to stop playing political games on the backs of Montana kids. We are heartened that they finally listened.”

Last summer, OPI ran a similar program with U.S. Department of Agriculture funds called the Summer Food Service Program that provided food for school kids at certain sites, but Democrats at the rally in July said it was not enough.

The Summer EBT program provides funds accepted at grocery stores to low-income families with school-aged children when schools are closed for the summer. Beginning in summer 2024, families will receive $40 per eligible child during the summer months of June, July, and August, according to the DPHHS announcement.

USDA research found the program decreased one-third the number of kids with low food security and supports healthier diets, the department said.

“The Summer EBT program is another tool that families can use when school doors are closed,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen in a statement. “I look forward to this continued partnership with DPHHS as our agencies have successfully implemented similar programs such as Medicaid Direct Certification.”

DPHHS said it notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service of the state’s desire to participate and will have until Feb. 15 to submit a program management plan.

Who is eligible?

Summer EBT is for students who are eligible to receive free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), about 170,000 students in Montana.

Students who are eligible for the program include children who:



Attend an NSLP/SBP participating school and have been certified as eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Attend an NSLP/SBP participating Community Eligibility Provision school and are directly certified.

Attend an NSLP/SBP participating school but are not certified either by application or direct certification and are certified by an application.

Do not attend an NSLP/SBP participating school but are able to be directly certified.

Families with children who attend a NSLP and SBP school who are not currently receiving free or reduced-price meal benefits but want to participate in Summer EBT should contact their school about completing an application.

DPHHS is the lead agency for the program, and will issue EBT cards, manage card usage, investigate client fraud complaints, and oversee budget and program reporting to FNS.

OPI will create and manage the application process, validate eligibility, and handle client communications.

