Montana to recognize International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide is encouraged to attend Montana’s International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 20 for a morning of healing, hope and togetherness. This free program begins at 10 a.m. and will be offered virtually.

Survivor Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their communities to find comfort and gain understanding about suicide loss as they share stories, honor loved ones and connect with fellow survivors.

For many participants, Survivor Day is the first step in gaining comfort in their loss and is an opportunity to discover they are not alone in their experience.

This year’s event features the theme of Healing through Connection, and will include a keynote speaker, group discussions, luminary lighting, live musical performances and a screening of “Pathways to Healing: Hope After Suicide Loss.” The short film is an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-produced (AFSP) documentary for and about suicide loss survivors.

“There are very few opportunities for survivors to get together in a safe space with those who have experienced the same or similar loss,” said Keynote Speaker Tracy Rassley, who serves as Montana AFSP’s Loss and Healing Program coordinator. “Survivor Day provides that opportunity and as we head into the holiday season a much needed support for loss survivors.”

Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 and since then has been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Every year, hundreds of organized events are held throughout the U.S. and around the world.

Click here to learn more about Montana’s International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and to register.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out. The Montana Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text “MT” to 741 741. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

