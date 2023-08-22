Montana VA to host a virtual town hall

The Montana VA will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, to discuss updates on policies, programs, and services.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Agenda items include travel benefits, mental health resources, the PACT Act, and more.

Duane Gill, Montana VA’s acting director, will host the form.

“We are looking forward to updating Montana Veterans on our latest policies and programs," Gill said. "We are also excited to have a thoughtful conversation with veterans to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns. Their voices are important to us.”

The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall.

To join, call 866-478-3358 or live stream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall.

The second half will be reserved for a question-and-answer period for veterans to ask questions.

