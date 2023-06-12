Montana wildland firefighters go to "camp" for hands-on experience

HELENA — The annual CAT camp or County Assist Team Camp works to train personnel to help in the face of wildfires.

The weekend consists of wildland engine and pump operations, building fire line, conducting mop-up, and incident management.

Depending on the weather, aviation operations and even a live burn event may be possible.

The training is a great way for these folks to gain practice on what they might experience in the field.

Those involved in the County Assist Team include safety and fire personnel from throughout the state such as members of the US Forest Service, various fire departments, and even some retired personnel.

The County Assist Team is an all-hazard emergency team that can not only help with wildfires but other emergency incidents like flooding.

Upon request, they help rural and local governments when those governments and any assisting agencies are stretched beyond their resource limit.

While the County Assist Team is comprised of different agencies, they're Montana-focused, primarily East of the continental divide.

“We’re not going to be called out to somewhere else nationally to fight a fire for someone else. We will be here, responding to incidents within the confines of Montana,” says Incident Commander for the County Assist Team for the DNRC.

This group is instrumental in lending some extra hands when an incident may be too much to handle, but they can use your help in order to hopefully mitigate wildfires.

Hamilton wanted to remind the public to prepare their property and homes for wildfire season before the grass dries up.

“So, now is that time before the grass dries out to make sure you're trimming up around your homes, your property, and doing what you can to prevent fire and limit the spread of fire,” says Hamilton.