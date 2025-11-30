Montana winter burn season starts Dec. 1 with permit rules

Montana's winter open burning season starts Dec. 1 and runs through the end of February, with permit requirements varying by location across the state.

Residents in Montana's western burn zone must submit a permit request to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality before conducting any open burning during winter months. The western zone includes 18 counties: Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Lewis & Clark, Ravalli, Granite, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Jefferson, Broadwater, Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin, and Park south of I-90.

Those planning to burn in the eastern burn zone only need to call DEQ at 406-444-3490 before ignition. No permit is required for eastern zone burns.

DEQ reviews atmospheric conditions daily during winter months because smoke from open burning can become trapped in Montana's mountain valleys during wintertime inversions, causing poor air quality.

Permit Process and Timeline

Burn requests must be submitted by 4 p.m. for burns planned the following day. Weekend burns require Friday submissions by 3 p.m. Burners receive email notification the day before their planned burn indicating approval based on forecasted ventilation rates and air quality.

Each burn request remains valid for up to 3 days. Additional burning beyond that timeframe requires a new request submission.

Residents can submit wintertime open burning request forms through DEQ's online portal.

Local Restrictions Apply

Additional regulations may apply in Lewis and Clark, Yellowstone, Flathead, Missoula, Lincoln and Cascade counties, as well as all tribal lands. Residents should contact their local air quality agency before submitting burn requests to understand any local restrictions.

Approved Materials Only

Only clean, untreated wood and plant material may be burned during open burning season.

Prohibited materials include food wastes, plastics, coated or treated wood, dead animals, rubber materials, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper, and hazardous wastes.

Open burning includes outdoor burning of materials such as slash piles and yard or field waste, but excludes small recreational fires, flares, and construction site heaters.

More information about approved materials, frequently asked questions, and local contact information is available at burnclosures.mt.gov.

