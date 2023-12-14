Montana woman is gifted hearing aids for the holidays

GREAT FALLS — A special gift was given helped change the life of Sabra Pierson in Great Falls.

The new provider at Great Falls HearingLife decided to submit Sabra for a program that would gift her brand new hearing aids.

Sabra was chosen out of hundreds of applicants, and on Tuesday, she received free hearing aids through HearingLife’s Campaign for Better Hearing (link).

"Sabra, she was in need of upgraded hearing aids. Her other hearing aids is just a normal wear and tear. They were getting a little bit older, so we got her fit with brand-new hearing aids — top-of-the-line technology just in time for the holidays," clinical audiologist Diana Warncke. "Especially now, it's even more important than ever because a lot of you know, with the holidays, everyone's getting together. And so we wanted her to have a special added gift to hearing for the holidays."

Hearing is a part of our everyday lives. But not being able to hear a siren, your boss giving you directions, or your child's first words or sounds, you don't want to miss.

"Yeah, definitely happy to have people in my life who care enough to to do this for me. That's a wonderful thing. I don't want to cry, but yeah, it's definitely something that I wasn't expecting," Sabra said. "I couldn't be more thankful for the people here, here in life for helping make this happen for me. It's definitely going to make my life better."

This special holiday gift has truly touched the heart of this Sabra. To see the excitement and joy in her eyes as she hears that crisp sound for the first time is one of the best presents you could ever receive.