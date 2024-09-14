Watch Now
Montana woman seeking help finding her mother's stolen ashes

BILLINGS — Kelsey Mocko is asking for the community's help after she said her car was broken into and her mother's ashes were stolen.

According to Mocko, last Monday morning the ashes that she kept in a pendent on a necklace around her rearview mirror, were stolen out of her car near Washington Street.

Mocko's mother unexpectedly died eight years ago from influenza and pneumonia.

"So, it was really special to me and that's the only thing I have left with hers. Hopefully, it shows up some time," Mocko said.

Mocko hopes to have the necklace returned to her because it's a special memory of the woman who meant so much to her.

