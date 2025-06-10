Montanans are asked to look out for harmful algal blooms

HELENA — Montanans are urged to keep a lookout for harmful algal blooms as temperatures warm up in Big Sky Country.

Blooms can release toxins that can be harmful to human and animal health.

People are encouraged to help alert others about harmful blooms by submitting a report here .

How to identify a harmful algal bloom:

A coloration or scum in the water that can look like spilled paint, pea soup or grass clippings.

Often blue, green or red in color.



Public health officials advise the public to avoid exposure to any water that may contain harmful algae.

Families should be especially vigilant with children, pets, and livestock.

Direct contact, ingestion, or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose and respiratory system or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or headaches.