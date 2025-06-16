Montana's average gas prices see slight rise

MISSOULA — The cost to fill up at the pumps has edged up over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports gas has risen by 0.4¢ per gallon to an average of $3.18 per gallon on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.2¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and are 18.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1¢ per gallon over the past week to an average of $3.08.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas was $2.84 per gallon while the highest was $3.69 per gallon on Sunday.