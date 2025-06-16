Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana's average gas prices see slight rise

Prices in Montana are 1.2¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and are 18.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas Price
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer pumps gas at a gas station.
Gas Price
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The cost to fill up at the pumps has edged up over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports gas has risen by 0.4¢ per gallon to an average of $3.18 per gallon on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.2¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and are 18.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1¢ per gallon over the past week to an average of $3.08.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas was $2.84 per gallon while the highest was $3.69 per gallon on Sunday.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader