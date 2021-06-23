Watch
Montana’s unemployment rate falls to 3.6%

MTN News
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:02:29-04

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate continued to drop in May, falling to 3.6% which is down from 4.0% in January and marks a 9.1% drop over one year ago.

The unemployment rate for the U.S. was 5.8% for the month of May.

“Montanans who were sidelined during the pandemic are returning to the workforce and getting back to work,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said.

Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 2,221 in May. Meanwhile, the labor force added 1,908 workers last month.

Payroll jobs declined by 700 in May, with drops in construction and leisure and hospitality accounting for most of the loss.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% over the month in May.

The lowest unemployment rate was 1.4% in McCone County while the highest jobless rate in Montana stood at 8.1% in Big Horn County.

Unemployment RateEmployment
RankCountyCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1McCone1.4-2.196457
2Daniels1.5-2.191655
3Garfield2-172335
4Judith Basin2-4.190418
5Liberty2-0.595158
6Powder River2-1.9965104
7Toole2-5.12132186
8Fallon2.1-3.41643174
9Sweet Grass2.1-2.71874153
10Meagher2.2-4.789167
11Petroleum2.3-1.325916
12Powell2.3-4.32908199
13Beaverhead2.4-35076419
14Chouteau2.4-2.52408139
15Custer2.6-3.96246475
16Valley2.6-2.94039327
17Fergus2.7-3.15875480
18Hill2.7-3.77387458
19Lewis and Clark2.7-4.4363203339
20Teton2.7-2.62767189
21Gallatin2.7-6.7666734761
22Dawson2.8-5.54465257
23Deer Lodge2.8-45131508
24Stillwater2.8-4.45307479
25Treasure2.8-1.735338
26Wibaux2.8-3.644637
27Carter2.9-0.161131
28Jefferson2.9-4.35734512
29Phillips2.9-31852113
30Pondera2.9-3.42635162
31Yellowstone2.9-5.2803885380
32Ravalli3.1-4.5208922165
33Cascade3.1-5.5364832550
34Prairie3.2-4.846138
35Missoula3.2-6.8619074943
36Rosebud3.3-4.93693189
37Silver Bow3.3-6.1167961552
38Blaine3.4-1.7224691
39Broadwater3.4-4.52622294
40Carbon3.4-5.65348370
41Lake3.4-4.8136491347
42Park3.4-10.98500981
43Sheridan3.4-31732144
44Madison3.5-5.63940403
45Golden Valley3.8-3.335123
46Flathead3.9-8.5480305228
47Musselshell4.1-3.62299197
48Sanders4.1-5.95050501
49Roosevelt4.3-3.64313263
50Granite4.5-8.21487177
51Mineral4.6-9.21729219
52Richland4.6-4.6543746
53Wheatland4.6-5.574264
54Lincoln5.6-7.57767713
55Glacier7.1-3.25013181
56Big Horn8.1-1.24520201

Unemployment RateEmployment
RankAreaCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1Flathead3.6-5.1133701314
2Fort Peck5.3-4.63885247
3Fort Belknap7.7-4.473930
4Rocky Boy's8.6-9.4106566
5Northern Cheyenne9.4-9.1128063
6Blackfeet9.7-4.63557134
7Crow12-1.92311108
