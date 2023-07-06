Moose runs through town of Stanford (video)

Lyla Mitchell shared with us this video of a moose taking a stroll through the town of Stanford on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Moose runs through town of Stanford

Moose can be found across most of the state, although they are more likely to be seen in the more mountainous regions of western Montana.

Moose occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance can cause crowds to gather.

However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

The Montana Field Guide says: "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."