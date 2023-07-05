More information released in Hauser Lake drowning

HELENA - Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton identified the 58-year-old man who died at Hauser Lake on Sunday, July 2, 2023, as Wayne Harris of Helena.

According to Dutton, Harris and his girlfriend were out test-driving a jet ski and working on it. They did not have life jackets on.

At some point near the area of the Causeway, Harris turned the jet ski sharply causing the 51-year-old woman to fall into the water.

While attempting to help her back onto the jet ski, Harris fell in as well.

The jet ski started to drift away from them and the two attempted to swim after it.

The woman realized they would not catch it. She swam toward shore and looked back seeing Harris go under the water.

Around 4 p.m. dispatch received calls about two individuals on a jet-ski in trouble near Bay View Drive.

Charlie Weber was on shore at the time and saw Harris and his girlfriend in distress.

Weber put on a life jacket, swam out with two lifejackets and was able to get to the woman and help.

Dutton has credited Weber with likely saving the woman’s life.

First responders showed up shortly after, but rescue efforts were not able to reach Harris in time.

The official cause of death is asphyxia due to drowning.

A toxicology report is pending.