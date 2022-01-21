Mountain lion killed south of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said on Friday that Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks confirmed that a mountain lion was killed on Thursday south of Great Falls, outside city limits.

The GFPD said there is no confirmation at this time that the mountain lion is the same one that has been seen wandering the streets of Great Falls this week.

The lion was a sub-adult male and was taken by a hunter with a current license, according to FWP.

The GFPD noted: "We urge community members to remain vigilant in paying attention to their surroundings. Reported sightings will be investigated. It is likely wild animals travel through town frequently but go undetected. Like most community members, we hope these animals travel through unscathed and without causing any harm to humans or pets."