Mountain lion sightings reported in Bozeman: FWP offers advice

BOZEMAN — Barbara Frangos and her daughter, Maisy, are visiting Montana for the first time and as they made their way up the “M” trail, wildlife safety was already on their minds.

“I am concerned, but I just want to be more safe if anything,” said Barbara.

“First hike, we have several planned. We figure this is the most populated one and hopefully the safest,” she added.

On Sunday, a Facebook post from a local woman gained nearly 900 reactions after she claimed she saw a mountain lion during her morning hike at the “M.”

That sparked the question: just how rare is it to see one of these stealthy big cats?

To find out, we spoke with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Morgan Jacobsen.

“It is quite unique to be able to see one, and it doesn't happen every day,” Jacobsen said.

Still, Jacobsen added that encountering wildlife in Montana — especially while recreating outdoors — isn’t unusual.

“Anytime you're out recreating, especially in the mountains, there's a potential to encounter mountain lions while you’re out there.”

While they’re a far cry from your average house cat, Barbara said other animals worry her more.

“I am definitely more scared of a bear than a mountain lion.”

According to Jacobsen, that instinct checks out: “We see most close conflict encounters with bears and moose, and even otters, than we do with mountain lions."

Mountain lions aren’t just being spotted in the backcountry, either.

Despite what it looks like, I wasn’t in the wilderness during part of my report—I was in the Harvest Creek neighborhood, where a mountain lion was recently caught on camera by a Ring doorbell.

Multiple neighbors have reported sightings of the big cat roaming around backyards.

Whether or not this is the same mountain lion seen at the “M” is unknown, but Jacobsen says movement like this isn’t unusual.

“They are pretty mobile, it’s not uncommon for them to be passing through. Just like bears that we have in town as well.”

So, what should you do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion?

“If you do encounter a mountain lion, don't run from it. Mountain lions are predators, so running can trigger a chase instinct,” Jacobsen explained. “Make noise, act big, use bear spray if you're close enough.”

Whether it’s a moose, a bear, or a mountain lion, encountering wildlife is just part of life in the Treasure State.

“We are lucky that we get to have encounters with wildlife in a variety of ways,” Jacobsen said. “Just being prepared and taking steps for your own safety goes a long way toward avoiding conflicts.”