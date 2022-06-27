MTN News Special Report: Montana's Historic 2022 Floods

On Friday, June 24, 2022, MTN News broadcast a one-hour special about the historic flooding that ravaged parts of Montana earlier in the month.
The flooding was particularly devastating in several counties, notably Stillwater, Carbon, and Park.
The special report highlighted the damage, the emergency response, and the recovery efforts that continue.
MTN stations across the state are raising money to support affected communities. The MTN Flood Relief Campaign is a initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions will be used to help Montana communities and are tax-deductible. Click here if you would like to help.