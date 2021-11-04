New Bozeman trail offers tranquil escape

BOZEMAN — A new trail at the Highland Glen Nature Reserve is a partnership between Bozeman Health, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT), the Gallatin Mental Health Center, and the City of Bozeman that have all come together to form a new half-mile trail named the Wellness Trail.

The trail at the Highland Glen is an addition to the 4.5 miles of existing trails at the nature preserve. The goal of this trail is to offer a tranquil escape from the city within the city.

“Being outside being active on a trail system like this on this property really contributes to the emotional well-being of this community," Bozeman Health President and CEO John Hill said.

This partnership between GVLT and the City of Bozeman adds to an already interconnected 90 miles of trails in the City of Bozeman.

“Having them in close proximity to town and close to health care facilities is critical,” says GVLY executive director Chet Work.

The aim of the new trail is to increase accessibility for those who work at Bozeman Health and the Mental Health Center or even those who live in affordable housing nearby.

“The community along Haggerty Lane and the mental health center clearly need access to the trail system,” says Work.

Construction wrapped on this $50,000 project paid through by donation. The partners say they are excited for people to run, walk and take in the trail.

