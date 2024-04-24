New Butte center to help new mothers overcome addiction, depression

BUTTE — Addiction and depression among new mothers unfortunately are becoming a growing problem in the Butte community.

Fortunately, there’s a new resource that’s going to help these new mothers try to overcome these challenges. It’s something that organizers say has been in need in this and surrounding communities for a long time.

“I can’t even explain the need, it is probably 10 years past due in our community, yeah,” said Peer Support Specialist Kayla Olsen.

Butte recently opened the Women’s Resource and Family Support Center to help pregnant women and new parents struggling with addiction and depression stay on track.

“We’ve lost a lot of young moms through depression and maybe starting to use again after they didn’t use through their pregnancy, they go back to what they normally had used before and end up overdosing,” said Behavioral Health Manager Kathy Dunks.

The program will use peer support specialists like Kayla Olsen, who knows what it’s like to overcome addiction.

“I had lost everything. I couldn’t hold a job and I could only get about 30 days clean and was homeless,” said Olsen.

She has been clean for three years and believes she can help others.

“Having that person who understands that and can support you through those moments is huge,” said Olsen.

The program received a $1 million grant to open an office in the SMART building on West Mercury Street and will serve clients in Butte as well as Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Madison, and Jefferson counties.

Call 406-533-8065 to contact the new center.

