New details released about deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

GREAT FALLS - New details have been released about the Amtrak train derailment along the Montana Hi-Line in September 2021.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says poor track conditions lead to the derailment near the town of Joplin.

NTSB investigators say a combination of factors — including worn rail, vertical track deflection, subgrade instability, and track misalignment — led to the derailment of Amtrak’s westbound Empire Builder train on Sept. 25, 2021.

There were 154 passengers on board when the westbound Empire Builder derailed. Donald Varnadoe, Marjorie Varnadoe, and Zack Schneider lost their lives as a result; more than 44 people were injured.

The train, consisting of two locomotives and 10 cars, derailed during a right-hand curve on BNSF railway main track.

As a result of this investigation, the NTSB issued three new safety recommendations to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The recommendations address safety issues including limitations of track inspection practices, autonomous monitoring systems, and treatment of maintenance rails installed.

The NTSB also reiterated recommendations that address retention of passenger windows in railcars and the adequacy of compartmentalization in railcars.

