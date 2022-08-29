New owner taking care of oldest photo studio in Montana

VIRGINIA CITY - The Montana Picture Gallery which was established in 1864 is the oldest photo studio in Montana.

"When I found out they wanted to sell it, I just thought I could do this and make this my little artistic home," said Allyson Adams.

Adams has owned the Montana Picture Gallery for two years now after the original owners, the Gordon family, decided to put the studio up for sale.

Adams had always wanted to own the picture gallery, having worked in the shop years ago. Since then, she has been a film director, playwright, and now costume designer.

Adams says she brings all her skills together to create striking photos for individuals and families.

"One of the things that is the coolest about this business is that people come year after year to get their pictures taken," said Adams.

According to Adams, The Montana Picture Gallery originally opened in 1864 and was owned by E.H Train, a photographer and gold miner.

He would travel to take photos before settling down to create a studio where miners could take portrait photos to send to their families.

The Gordon family owned it from 1974 until it was sold to Adams, who wanted to continue the tradition of old west portraits.

"I love the old west. My father had a television series The Rebel that was an old-time western so it seems like I’ve grown up on old western sets my whole life," said Adams.

So what other photos are being offered?

"Well, last year we started doing old Saint. Nick photos and Victorian Christmas portraits and so this year starting thanksgiving weekend Old Saint Nick will be here," said Adams.

She also added Old West Boudoir to the gallery’s offerings of Wedding Packages, Senior pictures, and family reunion photos.

Check out the Montana Picture Gallery website for more information at https://www.mtpicturegallery.com/.