New signage enforces Montana’s indoor vaping ban

GREAT FALLS - Montana is taking a stronger stance against vaping in indoor public spaces, aiming to protect residents from secondhand exposure and curb teen use.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 390 several months ago, expanding the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarettes.

The Cascade City-County Health Department recently began distributing new signage to businesses and public facilities to remind Montanans of the updated law.

Across Cascade County, businesses are beginning to post signs indicating that vaping is prohibited wherever smoking has long been banned, including restaurants, bars, gyms, offices, schools, and casinos. Health officials say the signage serves both as a legal reminder and a public health tool.

Indoor vaping poses risks similar to secondhand smoke. Even brief exposure to e-cigarette aerosol can be harmful, containing nicotine, heavy metals, and other toxins.

Penny Paul, Tobacco Education Specialist for the Cascade City-County Health Department, explains, “Everybody has a right to clean indoor air. The secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes can contain nicotine, heavy metals, and other toxins.”

Montana’s teen vaping rate is the second highest in the nation, with nearly one in four high school students reporting use. Health officials point to product design and marketing as key factors.

“Now the vapes are flavored, they're made very attractive. They're making them with apps and games, and so that's an attraction to children," Paul says.

Research shows that policies like the Clean Indoor Air Act, when expanded to include vaping, can reduce youth initiation of tobacco and e-cigarette use.

Health experts stress that vaping is not harmless. E-cigarette aerosol contains hundreds of chemicals that can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, and respiratory illness.

Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses, are at even higher risk.

Paul also offered a striking comparison to emphasize the danger of secondhand vaping: “It is not water, it is chemicals.

And when you see signage that says smoking is healthier than vaping, compare that to: ‘What’s better? Windex or bleach?’”

Businesses can pick up free signs at the City-County Health Department, the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Great Falls Association, and the Alliance for Youth.

Signs are also available online through Montana’s tobacco prevention website.

Residents can report violations of the Clean Indoor Air Act at tobaccofree.mt.gov or by calling 406-454-5071.

Officials say the updated law is about more than compliance; it’s about protecting Montanans’ right to breathe clean indoor air, reducing healthcare costs, and setting a healthier example for the next generation.

“With these cleaner indoor air acts and policies, it reduces youth initiation of wanting to vape or even smoke,” Paul said.