One person dead, another injured in Gallatin County crash

A man died and a woman was injured when their motorhome crashed south of Big Sky on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash north of West Yellowstone at mile marker 37 on U.S. Highway 191.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the motorhome was northbound when it drifted off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and rolled.

The female passenger, 61-year-old Anne E. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, died at the scene.

The driver, 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings.

His injuries were described by the MHP as "serious," but the nature and extent of injuries has not been disclosed.

Investigators do not believe impaired driving or speed were factors in the crash.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will update you if we get more information.