One person dead in Phillips County crash

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 18:01:15-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 42-year old man died in a crash north of Malta on Tuesday.

According to the MHP, the man was driving a concrete mixer south on US Highway 191 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected to the left, and the vehicle skidded across the highway, then "tripped" and rolled into a ditch.

The driver died at the scene.

The MHP says that fatigue is a suspected factor in the crash, and there is no indication that alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were involved.

The man's name has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.

