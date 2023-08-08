One person dies in Beaverhead County crash

GREAT FALLS - A 21-year-old man from Jackson, Montana, died in a two-vehicle crash in Beaverhead County just before noon on Monday, August 7, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 44-year-old man from Wisdom was westbound on Highway 278 in a Ford truck when he saw the 21-year-old man driving an ATV.

The older man perceived the ATV as a "hazard" and swerved to avoid hitting the ATV.

The MHP says the ATV went into the path of the truck, and the truck hit the vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

The 21-year-old man died at the scene; the driver of the truck was not injured.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.