Opportunity residents restore historic community center

OPPORTUNITY — Going back a century, the Opportunity Community Club was literally the heart of this small community, so it broke a lot of hearts when this building fell into disrepair a few years ago.

But people banded together and rebuilt it better than ever and many people can’t wait to get back in and try out the dance floor again.

“That’s the best dance floor I’ve ever been on because it gives while you swing and sway. If it could talk, it could tell you some good stories,” said 89-year-old Cait Francisco.

In 1924, The Anaconda Company provided the raw materials and the people living in Opportunity — about six miles east of Anaconda — built the community center. For decades, the center was used for dances, wedding receptions, family reunions, and other community events.

“And I remember this place being close to the heart of my mother, my father, and our entire family,” said volunteer Leslie Stone.

The building stopped being used about seven years ago and quickly fell into disrepair. The roof was about to cave in and the center was likely going to be demolished. About two years ago, residents of Opportunity came together to raise money and began repairing the old building.

“The older folks come in and every one of them has a story about a dance, about meeting spouses here—yeah, everyone’s got a story,” said the project’s fundraising manager Linda McGillen.

Opportunity resident Tammy Fischer added, “If it wasn’t for this building, we all probably would not be here, because this is where my mom and dad met … at a dance!”

Through donations and seeking grants, the crew raised about $160,000 to restore the building and will soon host its grand reopening on its 100th anniversary. It took plenty of work to complete.

“It doesn’t feel like work at all. It feels like all of us together for a project that’s going to benefit our future and our memories are going to be here forever,” said Stone.

The center will host its grand re-opening Aug. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.