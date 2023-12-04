Over 100 people march at the Montana Capitol in support of the Palestinian people

HELENA — More than 100 protesters marched on the Montana Capitol on Sunday, December 3, 2023, to show their support for the people of Palestine.

The “Peace in Palestine: Montana Statewide Gathering” rally was organized by Montanans in Solidarity with Palestine and saw attendees from across the state.

Some protesters gave speeches while others read poetry, including the writings of a woman currently residing in the war-torn area.

Lauren L., an organizer with the Bozeman Chapter Of Montana For Palestine — who comes from Jewish heritage and has family and friends who currently live in Israel — said that the group has three demands for Motnana’s congressional delegation — especially Democratic Senator Jon Tester who heads the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

Those demands include an immediate ceasefire, an ending of funds providing weapons and military support for Israel, and a lift on the siege of Gaza.

MTN News

“It is not antisemitic to be anti-Zionist and it is absolutely in no way, shape or form anti-Semitic to love and care for the Palestinian people. Our liberation is intertwined, so none of us are free until all of us are free,” said Lauren.

Another organizer, Omar Awad — who is half-Palestinian and has around a dozen family members living in the West Bank — condemned the deaths of both Palestinian and Israeli people and said that he was there to encourage peace and solidarity among all people.

“There’s innocent people on both sides and there's bad people on both sides and we're here to speak up for the innocent people and try to reduce the amount of casualties of innocent people on both sides,” said Awad.

MTN News

After speeches were given on the Capitol steps, the group then took to marching alongside the Capitol grounds before ending up in front of the office of Sen. Tester where they wrote in chalk on the sidewalk and building.

There was one counter-protester who attended the rally at the steps and engaged in conversation with several of the Peace in Palestine supporters.

Awad told MTN he was disappointed with the language on the woman’s sign but encouraged peaceful conversation with everyone about the conflict between Palestine and Israel.