Paraglider rescued after crashing on 'M' Trail in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A paraglider was rescued on Wednesday morning after crashing near the M Trailhead in Bozeman, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release the paraglider caught a gust of wind and lost control of one wing around 9:15 a.m Wednesday, resulting in a hard crash just below the M.

The paraglider was in severe pain due to multiple injuries, according to the release.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue initially responded with a ground crew, later calling in the Heli team due to the nature of the patient's injuries.

VIDEO EXTRA: Watch footage of paraglider crash and rescue (courtesy Jeff Schlauch, Mad Badger Media)

A "short haul" operation brought the paraglider from the crash site to an ambulance at the trailhead parking lot.

The paraglider was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and received further treatment for injuries.

No further details, including the paraglider's current condition, have been released at this time.