Parents encouraged to apply for 'summer care grants'

GREAT FALLS - Family Connections in Great Falls is trying to make sure parents are aware of summer care grants.

The grants are through the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) and are for parents who have kids going into kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall.

Parents can apply for $1,500 or $2,500 grants to be used to cover the cost of childcare services over the summer. That includes things such as summer camp or hiring a nanny.

"The whole idea is workforce development. The government wants to make sure that parents have the ability to go to work and we remove any barriers. Often, childcare is a barrier,” said Laurie Cereck, Family Connections communications director.

Click here to apply ; the deadline is Friday, June 3.

As of Thursday, Cereck said, there had been around 3,000 applications filed statewide.

Additionally, in 2021, the first year the grants were available, she said around 500 people in the Great Falls area applied.

Family Connections also has Best Beginnings scholarships available to help parents as well.