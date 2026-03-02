Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Billings

BILLINGS — A person was struck and killed by a train Saturday near Laurel Road and Parkway Lane, according to Billings police.

Billings Police Lt. Samantha Puckett confirmed the death Monday and said the investigation continues. It did not appear to be a suicide, Puckett said.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday Police, Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and train officials were on scene investigating the incident.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Westbound traffic on Laurel Road was reduced to one lane during the investigation, but was later reopened.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.