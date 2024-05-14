Police Week ceremony honors law enforcement and fallen Montana officers

HELENA — Monday is the start of Police Week, and a ceremony was held at the Capitol honoring law enforcement and the 144 fallen officers since 1878.

“I think it’s important to not only remember those who have fallen or been seriously injured in the line of duty but remember those that step up every day and answer the call to go help people,” said Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Colonel Kurt Sager.

He was one of the nearly two dozen people attending the Police Week ceremony.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Colonel Sager said, “It definitely takes a special person to do law enforcement. I don’t think if you didn’t have the calling that, you could do the job. You’re just exposed to too much and deal with too many things.”

The Montana Attorney General’s Office hosted the ceremony.

Each of the 144 fallen officers was recognized by reading their names.

MHP Troopers Barb Armstrong and Lewis Johnson were honored for their heroism on the job.

“The profession in and of itself tends to be a thankless position. We don’t exactly see people on the best day of their life,” said Trooper Johnson.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

He has been in law enforcement for around ten years, and two years ago, he was severely injured while on duty.

“Since my injury, it’s catapulted me into a spotlight and I’d like to use that spotlight to remind people there’s still men and women out there performing this job," Johnson said.

Wednesday marks Peace Officers Memorial Day, which John F. Kennedy proclaimed in 1962.